The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia 11 Character Trailers Released

Bandai Namco has released a set of character trailers for the upcoming game The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia. The trailers showcase Griamore, Howzer, Helbram (Aldrich Form and Fairy), Slader, Dreyfus, Hendrickson (Normal, Blood-Red Form, and Ash-Gray Form), and Meliodas (Demon Mark Form and with Liz’s Sword).



View trailers of the game here, here and here. Read information on the game here.

View the trailer below:

The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 9 in North America and Europe.

