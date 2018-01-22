Gran Turismo Sport Getting 10 New Cars in Free Update Later This Week - News

/ 376 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sony is releasing a free update for Gran Turismo Sport later this week that will add 10 new cars.

Gran Turismo Sport released for the PlayStation 4 in North America on October 17, in Europe on October 18 and in Japan on October 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles