Gran Turismo Sport Getting 10 New Cars in Free Update Later This Week - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 376 Views
Sony is releasing a free update for Gran Turismo Sport later this week that will add 10 new cars.
Update is coming next week. æ¥é€±ã€ã‚¢ãƒƒãƒ—ãƒ‡ãƒ¼ãƒˆãŒæ¥ã¾ã™ã€‚#GTSport #GTSports pic.twitter.com/yECPLYNp3m— å±±å†…ã€€ä¸€å…¸ (@Kaz_Yamauchi) January 20, 2018
Gran Turismo Sport released for the PlayStation 4 in North America on October 17, in Europe on October 18 and in Japan on October 19.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Awesome! I got my brother the VR gt sport bundle for Christmas so he’ll be happy about this update.
I got my brother the game too lol, glad they are adding these updates.
He has always been a GT fan and was dissapointed with this one at first for the lack of cars and common issues people have with it so he didn't want to buy it. I got it for him so he could update from gt 6 and it seems the game is only getting better
- 0
1 Comments