Dragon Ball FighterZ Trophy List Revealed

The Trophy list for the PlayStation 4 version of Dragon Ball FighterZ has been released.

View the complete Tophy list below:

Name Description Trophy Trophy Triumphant Acquire all trophies Platinum Snake Way Sensei Arcade – Complete the Snake Way Course Bronze Extreme Gravity Guru Arcade – Complete the Extreme Gravity Spaceship Course Bronze Hyperbolic Heavyweight Arcade – Complete the Hyperbolic Time Chamber Course Bronze Care to Become the next God of Destruction Arcade – Complete a course with an S Rank Gold I am Goku, the legendary Super Saiyan! Story – Complete the Super Warrior Arc Silver Ho ho ho… What an Unexpected Thrill Story – Complete the Enemy Warrior Arc Silver My Appetite…Is Insatiable! Story – Complete the Android 21 Arc Silver Link Level 20 Story – Raise Link Level to 20 Bronze Link Level 40 Story – Raise Link Level to 40 Gold Conversationalist Story – Trigger a special conversation sequence Bronze TO Test myself, I Too Will Fight Local Battle – Play a match Bronze Ladies and Gents, We Have a Winner! Tournament – Emerge as champion Bronze Battle Ready Practice – Complete all battle tutorials Bronze Practice Makes Perfect Practice – Perform a combo that deals 5000 or more damage in Training Mode Bronze Don’t Underestimate Earth! Practice – Complete 30 Different Combo Challenges Bronze The Power to Go Beyond the Super Saiyan! Practice – Complete 100 Different Combo Challenges Silver Before Creation Comes Destruction… Practice – Complete 200 Different Combo Challenges Gold Goku Isn’t the Only Super Saiyan… World Match – Play a Ranked Match Bronze You Can’t Win This… World Match – Play 20 Ranked Matches Bronze This Pain Will Make Me Stronger! World Match – Play 20 Ranked Matches Silver My Power Level is 530,000 World Match – Acquire 530,000BP Gold Casual Combatant World Match – Play 10 Casual Matches Bronze Arena Enthusiast Arena Match – Play a match Bronze Arena Expert Arena Match – Play 10 matches Silver Just Looking Arena Match – Observe a Match Bronze It’s Play Time! Arena Match – Play a Casual Matches Bronze Lemme Play Too! Arena Match – Play 20 Casual Matches Silver Stamp of Approval Replay – Use a Z Stamp while watching a Replay Channel Bronze Deep Pockets Acquire 5,000,000 Zeni throughout the course of playing Silver Arena Aficionado Arena Match – Play 20 matches Silver Set for life Acquire 20,000,000 Zeni throughout the course of playing Gold Millionaire Acquire 1,000,000 Zeni throughout the course of playing Bronze Yo, I’m Goku! Complete a quest tutorial Bronze Farewell, Tien… Complete seven or more quest tutorials Silver

Dragon Ball FighterZ will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on January 26 in North America and Europe, and on February 1 in Japan.

