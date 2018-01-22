Dragon Ball FighterZ Trophy List Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 10 hours ago / 537 Views
The Trophy list for the PlayStation 4 version of Dragon Ball FighterZ has been released.
View two new trailers released earlier today here.
View the complete Tophy list below:
|Name
|Description
|Trophy
|Trophy Triumphant
|Acquire all trophies
|Platinum
|Snake Way Sensei
|Arcade – Complete the Snake Way Course
|Bronze
|Extreme Gravity Guru
|Arcade – Complete the Extreme Gravity Spaceship Course
|Bronze
|Hyperbolic Heavyweight
|Arcade – Complete the Hyperbolic Time Chamber Course
|Bronze
|Care to Become the next God of Destruction
|Arcade – Complete a course with an S Rank
|Gold
|I am Goku, the legendary Super Saiyan!
|Story – Complete the Super Warrior Arc
|Silver
|Ho ho ho… What an Unexpected Thrill
|Story – Complete the Enemy Warrior Arc
|Silver
|My Appetite…Is Insatiable!
|Story – Complete the Android 21 Arc
|Silver
|Link Level 20
|Story – Raise Link Level to 20
|Bronze
|Link Level 40
|Story – Raise Link Level to 40
|Gold
|Conversationalist
|Story – Trigger a special conversation sequence
|Bronze
|TO Test myself, I Too Will Fight
|Local Battle – Play a match
|Bronze
|Ladies and Gents, We Have a Winner!
|Tournament – Emerge as champion
|Bronze
|Battle Ready
|Practice – Complete all battle tutorials
|Bronze
|Practice Makes Perfect
|Practice – Perform a combo that deals 5000 or more damage in Training Mode
|Bronze
|Don’t Underestimate Earth!
|Practice – Complete 30 Different Combo Challenges
|Bronze
|The Power to Go Beyond the Super Saiyan!
|Practice – Complete 100 Different Combo Challenges
|Silver
|Before Creation Comes Destruction…
|Practice – Complete 200 Different Combo Challenges
|Gold
|Goku Isn’t the Only Super Saiyan…
|World Match – Play a Ranked Match
|Bronze
|You Can’t Win This…
|World Match – Play 20 Ranked Matches
|Bronze
|This Pain Will Make Me Stronger!
|World Match – Play 20 Ranked Matches
|Silver
|My Power Level is 530,000
|World Match – Acquire 530,000BP
|Gold
|Casual Combatant
|World Match – Play 10 Casual Matches
|Bronze
|Arena Enthusiast
|Arena Match – Play a match
|Bronze
|Arena Expert
|Arena Match – Play 10 matches
|Silver
|Just Looking
|Arena Match – Observe a Match
|Bronze
|It’s Play Time!
|Arena Match – Play a Casual Matches
|Bronze
|Lemme Play Too!
|Arena Match – Play 20 Casual Matches
|Silver
|Stamp of Approval
|Replay – Use a Z Stamp while watching a Replay Channel
|Bronze
|Deep Pockets
|Acquire 5,000,000 Zeni throughout the course of playing
|Silver
|Arena Aficionado
|Arena Match – Play 20 matches
|Silver
|Set for life
|Acquire 20,000,000 Zeni throughout the course of playing
|Gold
|Millionaire
|Acquire 1,000,000 Zeni throughout the course of playing
|Bronze
|Yo, I’m Goku!
|Complete a quest tutorial
|Bronze
|Farewell, Tien…
|Complete seven or more quest tutorials
|Silver
Dragon Ball FighterZ will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on January 26 in North America and Europe, and on February 1 in Japan.
Thanks DualShockers.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
No trophy for getting over 9,000?
530,000...sort of arbitrary, but it's in the spirit.
- 0
Two of the trophies say play 20 matches as the unlock requirements, I wonder if the second one is meant to be 50 matches.
2 Comments