Dragon Ball FighterZ Trophy List Revealed

by William D'Angelo, posted 10 hours ago / 537 Views

The Trophy list for the PlayStation 4 version of Dragon Ball FighterZ has been released. 

View the complete Tophy list below:

Name Description Trophy
Trophy Triumphant Acquire all trophies Platinum
Snake Way Sensei Arcade – Complete the Snake Way Course Bronze
Extreme Gravity Guru Arcade – Complete the Extreme Gravity Spaceship Course Bronze
Hyperbolic Heavyweight Arcade – Complete the Hyperbolic Time Chamber Course Bronze
Care to Become the next God of Destruction Arcade – Complete a course with an S Rank Gold
I am Goku, the legendary Super Saiyan! Story – Complete the Super Warrior Arc Silver
Ho ho ho… What an Unexpected Thrill Story – Complete the Enemy Warrior Arc Silver
My Appetite…Is Insatiable! Story – Complete the Android 21 Arc Silver
Link Level 20 Story – Raise Link Level to 20 Bronze
Link Level 40 Story – Raise Link Level to 40 Gold
Conversationalist Story – Trigger a special conversation sequence Bronze
TO Test myself, I Too Will Fight Local Battle – Play a match Bronze
Ladies and Gents, We Have a Winner! Tournament – Emerge as champion Bronze
Battle Ready Practice – Complete all battle tutorials Bronze
Practice Makes Perfect Practice – Perform a combo that deals 5000 or more damage in Training Mode Bronze
Don’t Underestimate Earth! Practice – Complete 30 Different Combo Challenges Bronze
The Power to Go Beyond the Super Saiyan! Practice – Complete 100 Different Combo Challenges Silver
Before Creation Comes Destruction… Practice – Complete 200 Different Combo Challenges Gold
Goku Isn’t the Only Super Saiyan… World Match – Play a Ranked Match Bronze
You Can’t Win This… World Match – Play 20 Ranked Matches Bronze
This Pain Will Make Me Stronger! World Match – Play 20 Ranked Matches Silver
My Power Level is 530,000 World Match – Acquire 530,000BP Gold
Casual Combatant World Match – Play 10 Casual Matches Bronze
Arena Enthusiast Arena Match – Play a match Bronze
Arena Expert Arena Match – Play 10 matches Silver
Just Looking Arena Match – Observe a Match Bronze
It’s Play Time! Arena Match – Play a Casual Matches Bronze
Lemme Play Too! Arena Match – Play 20 Casual Matches Silver
Stamp of Approval Replay – Use a Z Stamp while watching a Replay Channel Bronze
Deep Pockets Acquire 5,000,000 Zeni throughout the course of playing Silver
Arena Aficionado Arena Match – Play 20 matches Silver
Set for life Acquire 20,000,000 Zeni throughout the course of playing Gold
Millionaire Acquire 1,000,000 Zeni throughout the course of playing Bronze
Yo, I’m Goku! Complete a quest tutorial Bronze
Farewell, Tien… Complete seven or more quest tutorials Silver

Dragon Ball FighterZ will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on January 26 in North America and Europe, and on February 1 in Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


2 Comments

Moonhero
Moonhero (5 hours ago)

No trophy for getting over 9,000?

arcaneguyver
arcaneguyver (5 hours ago)

530,000...sort of arbitrary, but it's in the spirit.

Syuviel
Syuviel (9 hours ago)

Two of the trophies say play 20 matches as the unlock requirements, I wonder if the second one is meant to be 50 matches.

