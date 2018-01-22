Far Cry 5 PC Specs Revealed, Includes 4K Specs - News

/ 738 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Ubisoft has revealed the Windows PC specifications for Far Cry 5.

"PC has always been a key element of Far Cry’s DNA, and this couldn’t be truer with Far Cry 5," said Kirill Bragin, PC version producer on Far Cry 5.





Read the complete specs below:

MINIMUM CONFIGURATION:

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i5-2400 @ 3.1 GHz or AMD FX-6300 @ 3.5 GHz or equivalent

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 or AMD R9 270 (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)

SYSTEM RAM: 8GB

Resolution: 720p

Video Preset: Low

RECOMMENDED CONFIGURATION (60 FPS):

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i7-4770 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz or equivalent

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD R9 290X (4GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)

SYSTEM RAM: 8GB

Resolution: 1080p

Video Preset: High

4K 30 FPS CONFIGURATION:

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit version only)

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i7-6700 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X @ 3.6 GHz or equivalent

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD RX Vega 56 (8GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)

SYSTEM RAM: 16GB

Resolution: 2160p

Video Preset: High

4K 60 FPS CONFIGURATION:

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit version only)

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i7-6700K @ 4.0 GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 1700X @ 3.4 GHz or equivalent

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 SLI or AMD RX Vega 56 CFX (8GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)

SYSTEM RAM: 16GB

Resolution: 2160p

Video Preset: High/Ultra

*Supported NVIDIA cards at time of release:

• GeForce GTX600 series: GeForce GTX670 or better

• GeForce GTX700 series: GeForce GTX760 or better

• GeForce GTX900 series: GeForce GTX950 or better

• GeForce GTX10-Series: GeForce GTX1050 or better

**Supported AMD cards at time of release:

• Radeon 200 series: Radeon R9 270 or better

• Radeon 300/Fury X series: Radeon R7 370 or better

• Radeon 400 series: Radeon RX 460 or better

• Radeon Vega series: any Radeon Vega series

Far Cry 5 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on March 27.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles