Assassin’s Creed Origins The Hidden Ones DLC Trailer Released - News

posted 11 hours ago

Ubisoft has released the trailer for the upcoming The Hidden Ones DLC for Assassin's Creed Origins. The DLC will launch on January 23 for $9.99 and is included in the $39.99 Season Pass.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.



