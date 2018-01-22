Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Jiren and Android 17 DLC and Free Update Details Released - News

Bandai Namco has released new information in regards to the Extra Pack 2 DLC characters Jiren and Android 17 and a free update for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

Extra Pack 2 DLC will launch in February for $16.99.

Read the complete details below:

Jiren and Android 17

Jiren is a member of the Pride Trooper and the strongest warrior from Universe 11. He has special moves such as Mediation and a Power Rush which no other character can contain! Android 17 has a new ability which allows him to absorb attacks as well as a brand new fighting style.

Free Update

Free content will be also available in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 including a new battle system, new avatar skills and new special costumes for Dragon Ball characters! Limit Burst is the new battle system that can be used once per battle. Players can dramatically increase their ability temporally depending on the number of members in the enemy team. The type of boost will also differ based on the fighter. Some characters may power up their team members whilst some may lower the status of the opponent.

This free update will also bring a new avatar Awaken Skill with the “Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan” (SSGSS) where players will be able to feel the power of the Gods and be transformed to the infamous “Blue Form”! Finally new swimsuits will be available for Android 18 and Videl. Let’s get prepared for the summer season!

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.

