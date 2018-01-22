Call of Duty: WWII Tops UK Charts for 10th Week - News

Call of Duty: WWII has spent a 10th week at the top of the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending January 20. The game needs one more week at the top of the charts to tie the series record set by Call of Duty: Black Ops III in 2015.

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory was the only new game in the top 10 as it debuted in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Call of Duty: WWII FIFA 18 Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Assassin's Creed Origins Super Mario Odyssey Star Wars Battlefront II Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory - New

