PlayStation Totaku Toys Announced - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony has announced a lineup of PlayStation collectible figures called Totaku.

There will be seven figures at launch: Bloodbourne’s The Hunter, Crash Bandicoot, God of War’s Kratos, Parappa the Rapper, WipeOut’s Feisar FX350 ship, Tekken’s Heihachi and LittleBigPlanet’s Sackboy.





The figures are manufactured by ThinkGeek and will be exclusive to GameSpot in the US for $9.99. They will launch on March 23 and are 10cm tall.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

