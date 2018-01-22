PlayStation Totaku Toys Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 3 hours ago / 705 Views
Sony has announced a lineup of PlayStation collectible figures called Totaku.
There will be seven figures at launch: Bloodbourne’s The Hunter, Crash Bandicoot, God of War’s Kratos, Parappa the Rapper, WipeOut’s Feisar FX350 ship, Tekken’s Heihachi and LittleBigPlanet’s Sackboy.
The figures are manufactured by ThinkGeek and will be exclusive to GameSpot in the US for $9.99. They will launch on March 23 and are 10cm tall.
That Crash thumbnail looks really creepy
Really embodies the fact that Crash is a murderous psychopath.
- 0
The Hunter looks cool, perfect for Dark Souls-and Bloodborne Fans. And Kratos (God of War) of course.
I will be getting the Hunter, Crash and Kratos figures
Getting The Hunter. Was going to get Kratos but he looks derped out.
Call me when there is a dragoon one. Surprised they didn't make some for Horizon, tho.
Where's Kat?!!!
A Hunter is a Hunter, even as a figurine.
