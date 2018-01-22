New Xbox Releases This Week - Dragon Ball FighterZ, Monster Hunter: World - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Xbox One in the US. Seven games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Assassin's Creed Origins: The Hidden Ones DLC

OK K.O.! Let's Play Heroes

Xuan Yuan Sword: The Gate of Firmament

Drift Zone

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Monster Hunter: World

Celeste

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

