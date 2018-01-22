Gintama Rumble Trailer Showcases the Rakuyou Decisive Battle Arc - News

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer of the PlayStation 4 version of the upcoming action game Gintama Rumble that showcases the Rakuyou Decisive Battle arc.

Gintama Rumble will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on January 18, 2018. It will also release for the PS4 in Southeast Asia with English subtitles.

