SteamWorld Dig Coming to Switch Next Week - News

/ 271 Views

posted 4 hours ago

Image & Form Games released both SteamWorld Dig 2 and SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition on Nintendo Switch last year. The team will now released the SteamWorld Dig on February 1 for $9.99.





The news was revealed by Image & Form's Brjann Sigurgeirsson in an episode of the eShop Action Committee podcast.

Thanks NintendoWorldReport.

