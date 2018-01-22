My Hero Academia: One’s Justice Screenshots Released - News

/ 341 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released a new set of screenshots for My Hero Academia: One’s Justice that showcase All Might, Katsuki Bakugo, Izuku Midoriya, and Tomura Shigaraki.





Here is an overview of each character:

All Might is the Earth’s mightiest Hero symbolising peace and justice which inspired Izuku and Katuski to become Heroes.

is the Earth’s mightiest Hero symbolising peace and justice which inspired Izuku and Katuski to become Heroes. Katsuki Bakugo is one of the most talented recruits of the U.A High School but has an explosive temper and rivals Izuku. He admires All Might but wants to one day become his equal.

is one of the most talented recruits of the U.A High School but has an explosive temper and rivals Izuku. He admires All Might but wants to one day become his equal. Izuku Midoriya is the main protagonist of My Hero Academia and designed as a short-range power type. Born without powers, he still dreams of one day becoming a hero. His encounter with his icon All Might will change his life forever.

is the main protagonist of My Hero Academia and designed as a short-range power type. Born without powers, he still dreams of one day becoming a hero. His encounter with his icon All Might will change his life forever. Tomura Shigaraki is the main antagonist of My Hero Academia. Not much is known on the founder of the league of Vilains but his goal is to kill All Might, destroy society and create a new form of justice.

View the rest of the screenshots below:

My Hero Academia: One’s Justice will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC in 2018. In Japan, it will only release for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles