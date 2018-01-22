Shadow of the Colossus Remake First 15 Minutes Released - News

Arekkz Gaming has released a new gameplay video for the Shadow of the Colossus remake that showcases the first 15 minutes of the game running on a PlayStation 4 Pro.

View it below:





Shadow of the Colossus will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 6.

