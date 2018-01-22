Monster Hunter: World Day One Update Details Released - News

Capcom has released the patch notes for the day one update of Monster Hunter: World. The update will require 815MB of space.

Here are the patch notes:

Additional Systems

Unlocks online-use systems including multiplayer, event quests, and chat.

Adds function to receive additional content to the player’s My House room service.

Adds gallery function to the title menu to replay event scenes. Adds a Gallery Mode that enables you to watch the event scenes you have previously seen. The appearance of the player character will change based on the save data.



Mascot character Poogie added to Research Commission HQ. As you progress through the story, Poogie will appear in the distribution area of Research Commission HQ. You can deepen your friendship with him through skillful petting. If you pick him up and take him around, something good may happen.



Additional Display Languages

In addition to the Japanese, English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish included in all versions of the game, the following display languages have been added for specific versions:

Japan: No additional languages

Asia: Traditional Chinese and Korean

North America: Brazilian Portuguese

Europe: Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Russian, and Arabic

Additional voiced languages have not been added. All versions of the game will feature Monster Hunter language, Japanese, English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish voiced language options.

Other

Fixed some bugs

Monster Hunter: World will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 26 and for Windows PC in fall 2018.

