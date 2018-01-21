God of War Won't Have a Season Pass - News

/ 683 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

God of War won't have a season pass, according to the game's director Cory Barlog. However, this does not mean there will be no DLC in the game.

No season pass. As for the story questions - you will have to wait and play the game to see how it all shakes out. I just finished another play-through last night around midnight and it was still awesome! I'm totally biased, though. — Cory Barlog (@corybarlog) January 17, 2018

God of War will launch for the PlayStation 4 in early 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles