God of War Won't Have a Season Pass - News

by William D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 683 Views

God of War won't have a season pass, according to the game's director Cory Barlog. However, this does not mean there will be no DLC in the game. 

God of War will launch for the PlayStation 4 in early 2018.

8 Comments

ship31
ship31 (2 hours ago)

But will it have a release date?.....

  • +6
Mystro-Sama
Mystro-Sama (4 hours ago)

Its a sad day in gaming when a game having no season pass needs to be announced.

  • +5
Zkuq
Zkuq (2 hours ago)

Technically it wasn't announced, just... let out. :P

  • +1
Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (4 hours ago)

Will probably get stand alone expansion, side story kinda like TLoU and Uncbarted 4.

  • +4
DialgaMarine
DialgaMarine (3 hours ago)

Totally okay with that.

  • 0
Kerotan
Kerotan (1 hour ago)

Hopefully

  • -2
TallSilhouette
TallSilhouette (3 hours ago)

Perhaps they will sell a midsized story expansion instead (a la TLOU, BB, HZD, UC4, etc), presumably bridging either GOW3 to the reboot or the reboot to its sequel. If they're gonna do dlc, this is the format I prefer and I'm glad Sony's taken to it.

  • +2
Megiddo
Megiddo (4 hours ago)

No lootbox garbage either I hope.

  • +2
Mr.GameCrazy
Mr.GameCrazy (3 hours ago)

Good to hear.

  • +1
Nem
Nem (4 hours ago)

Many cheers were heard due to how insidious business practices have become.

  • +1
AlfredoTurkey
AlfredoTurkey (27 minutes ago)

But will it be 100% complete with zero DLC?

  • 0