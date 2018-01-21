God of War Won't Have a Season Pass - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 683 Views
God of War won't have a season pass, according to the game's director Cory Barlog. However, this does not mean there will be no DLC in the game.
No season pass. As for the story questions - you will have to wait and play the game to see how it all shakes out. I just finished another play-through last night around midnight and it was still awesome! I'm totally biased, though.— Cory Barlog (@corybarlog) January 17, 2018
God of War will launch for the PlayStation 4 in early 2018.
But will it have a release date?.....
Its a sad day in gaming when a game having no season pass needs to be announced.
Technically it wasn't announced, just... let out. :P
Will probably get stand alone expansion, side story kinda like TLoU and Uncbarted 4.
Totally okay with that.
Hopefully
Perhaps they will sell a midsized story expansion instead (a la TLOU, BB, HZD, UC4, etc), presumably bridging either GOW3 to the reboot or the reboot to its sequel. If they're gonna do dlc, this is the format I prefer and I'm glad Sony's taken to it.
No lootbox garbage either I hope.
Good to hear.
Many cheers were heard due to how insidious business practices have become.
But will it be 100% complete with zero DLC?
