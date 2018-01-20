New PlayStation Releases This Week - Dragon Ball FighterZ, Monster Hunter: World - News

/ 344 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 10 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human, PS4 — Digital

Celeste, PS4 — Digital

Dragon Ball FighterZ, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Iconoclasts, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

The Inpatient, PS VR — Digital, Retail

Laws of Machine, PS4 — Digital

Lost Sphear, PS4 — Digital

Monster Hunter: World, PS4 — Digital, Retail

OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes, PS4 — Digital

Wild Turkey Hunter, PS4 — Digital

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles