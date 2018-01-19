Xbox E3 2018 Press Conference Will Have 'Positive Changes' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 12 hours ago / 1,334 Views
E3 2018 won't be help until June, however, head of Xbox Phil Spencer is already teasing "positive changes" that will be coming to the gaming convention in the latest Major Nelson podcast.
"I don't think we've talked about yet, but I think will be some positive changes at E3," Spencer said. "Could be fun for us. It'll be a nice change."
There is a rumor that Forza Horizon developer Playground Games is developing a new game in the Fable series.
E3 2018 runs from June 12 to 14 in Los Angeles. If past years are anything to go by, Microsoft will hold its E3 2018 press conference on Monday, June 11.
Thanks GameSpot.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
wow this thread ended up under attack.
Maybe it means that they will have a bigger focus on first and second party games, instead of multiplats and timed exclusives like last year.
Would be worried if they were planning to announce negative changes.
Hopefully they'll announce some exclusives so I have a reason to purchase their console.
Wheres Phantom Dust? After all the time you've taken with Crackdown 3, why does it look like utter shit? Crackdown 1 was a lot of fun, and perhaps controversially, i enjoyed the second game too. 3 looks disappointing. Hiring a celebrity to make questionable facial expressions, trying to be 'amusing' doesn't do it for me, sadly. Show me more of the game that's 'powered by the cloud' No, i didn't forget that one Phil. You'll need to do a lot more than have 'positive changes' to have an old Xbox fan like myself back on board. All you've shown towards the end of 360's life cycle up to now is how weak the Xbox brand is when it comes to first party exclusives. What do you actually have left that's worth buying an Xbox One for? Perhaps you can persuade me with some new ips. I'm open to getting an Xbox One, just give me a reason.
Probably referring to their existing studios producing new ips or new entries in old ips that haven’t been seen in years like the rumors of perfect dark and battletoads. Curious to see info on halo. 343 has been very quiet regarding the series. I know they’re currently reworking the MCC. Hopefully they have something else besides that.
They're gonna make something that isn't Halo, Gears, Forza, or Fable? (Sea of Thieves doesn't count because it ruins my joke)
I suppose E3 wont help until June because that's when it's held.
Same procedure as every year?! Skol!
Yay more controller and console announcements, I’m so excited
Why so many dislikes? He is just excited for future controllers and consoles.
They are running out of the video games business? That will be some positive news. LOL
- -9
