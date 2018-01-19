Xbox E3 2018 Press Conference Will Have 'Positive Changes' - News

E3 2018 won't be help until June, however, head of Xbox Phil Spencer is already teasing "positive changes" that will be coming to the gaming convention in the latest Major Nelson podcast.

"I don't think we've talked about yet, but I think will be some positive changes at E3," Spencer said. "Could be fun for us. It'll be a nice change."





There is a rumor that Forza Horizon developer Playground Games is developing a new game in the Fable series.

E3 2018 runs from June 12 to 14 in Los Angeles. If past years are anything to go by, Microsoft will hold its E3 2018 press conference on Monday, June 11.

Thanks GameSpot.

