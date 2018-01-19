We Happy Few Delayed to Summer - News

Compulsion Games announced We Happy Few has been delayed from April 13 to summer 2018. It will release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

"There are these moments that are memorable, very funny, and super weird and we’re really excited to show you all," said We Happy Few producer Sam Abbott.





"But we felt that the first two hours of Arthur’s story just didn’t live up to those moments, meaning that the game didn’t start as well as it should. So we went back to the drawing board and made a couple of big decisions: we brought forward a number of story moments, to get into the action faster, and also rebuilt the whole first island for Arthur."

