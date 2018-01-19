PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Japan Lifetime Sales – November 2017 - Sales

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Japan’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch in Japan for November 2017 shows the lead the PlayStation 4 currently has. However, the Switch has been closing the gap every month since it release in March 2017.

The PlayStation 4 has sold 5.56 million units lifetime, the Switch 2.40 million units, and the Xbox One 84,659 units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 has a 69 percent market share, the Switch sits at 30 percent, and the Xbox One just one percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 5,558,695

Switch Total Sales: 2,401,049

Xbox One Total Sales: 84,659

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago the Xbox One is up, while the PlayStation 4 is down. The PlayStation 4 is down 92,081 units and the Xbox One is up 914 units.

The Switch outsold the PlayStation 4 by 265,440 units and the Xbox One by 374,517. The PlayStation 4 outsold the Xbox One by 109,077.

Looking at market share for the month, the Switch managed to achieve 77 percent. The PlayStation 4 accounted for 23 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One less than one percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 111,339

Switch Monthly Sales: 376,779

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 2,262

