PS4 Best-Selling Console in the US in 2017, Call of Duty: WWII Best-Selling Game

The PlayStation 4 was the best-selling console in the US in 2017 when it comes to units sold and revenue, according to NPD. Call of Duty: WWII was the best-selling game for the December and all of 2017.

Combined sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the first 50 months are 18 percent ahead the combined sales of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, as well as the combined sales of the PlayStation 2 and Xbox by four percent.

Here is the list of best-selling games in December 2017 by platform:

Overall Top 10:

Call of Duty: WWII NBA 2K18 Destiny 2 – Excluding digital PC sales Madden NFL 18 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Physical only Grand Theft Auto V Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands Star Wars: Battlefront II 2017 – Excluding digital PC sales Super Mario Odyssey – Physical only Mario Kart 8 – Physical only

Xbox One – Includes full game digital sales:



Call of Duty: WWII Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds Star Wars: Battlefront II 2017 NBA 2K18 Madden NFL 18 Assassin’s Creed: Origins Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 18 Destiny 2 Forza Motorsport 7

PlayStation 4 – Includes full game digital sales:

Call of Duty: WWII Star Wars: Battlefront II 2017 NBA 2K18 Madden NFL 18 Assassin’s Creed: Origins Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 18 Need for Speed: Payback Destiny 2 Horizon Zero Dawn

Nintendo Switch – Physical Only:

Super Mario Odyssey Mario Kart 8 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Splatoon 2 Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Pokken Tournament DX Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim ARMS Just Dance 2018

Nintendo 3DS – Physical Only:

Pokemon: Ultra Sun Pokemon: Ultra Moon Minecraft Mario Kart 7 Mario Party: The Top 100 Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions Super Smash Bros. Super Mario Maker Miitopia New Super Mario Bros. 2

