PS4 Best-Selling Console in the US in 2017, Call of Duty: WWII Best-Selling Game
The PlayStation 4 was the best-selling console in the US in 2017 when it comes to units sold and revenue, according to NPD. Call of Duty: WWII was the best-selling game for the December and all of 2017.
Combined sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the first 50 months are 18 percent ahead the combined sales of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, as well as the combined sales of the PlayStation 2 and Xbox by four percent.
Here is the list of best-selling games in December 2017 by platform:
Overall Top 10:
- Call of Duty: WWII
- NBA 2K18
- Destiny 2 – Excluding digital PC sales
- Madden NFL 18
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Physical only
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Star Wars: Battlefront II 2017 – Excluding digital PC sales
- Super Mario Odyssey – Physical only
- Mario Kart 8 – Physical only
Xbox One – Includes full game digital sales:
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds
- Star Wars: Battlefront II 2017
- NBA 2K18
- Madden NFL 18
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins
- Grand Theft Auto V
- FIFA 18
- Destiny 2
- Forza Motorsport 7
PlayStation 4 – Includes full game digital sales:
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Star Wars: Battlefront II 2017
- NBA 2K18
- Madden NFL 18
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins
- Grand Theft Auto V
- FIFA 18
- Need for Speed: Payback
- Destiny 2
- Horizon Zero Dawn
Nintendo Switch – Physical Only:
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Mario Kart 8
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Splatoon 2
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2
- Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
- Pokken Tournament DX
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- ARMS
- Just Dance 2018
Nintendo 3DS – Physical Only:
- Pokemon: Ultra Sun
- Pokemon: Ultra Moon
- Minecraft
- Mario Kart 7
- Mario Party: The Top 100
- Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions
- Super Smash Bros.
- Super Mario Maker
- Miitopia
- New Super Mario Bros. 2
I've noticed two things: First, the games on Xbox and PS4 are identical save for two spots on each post. And second, Nintendo doesn't seem to know what third parties are. Across two systems, they only have 4 non-1st Party games.
