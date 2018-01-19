Activision Publishing CEO Eric Hirshberg is Leaving in 2 Months - News

Activision Publishing CEO Eric Hirshberg will be leaving the company in March. He was first hired in years ago.

Hirshberg was responsible for several Activision franchises including Call of Duty and Destiny. He reported to Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick.





"Serving as Activision’s CEO has been an honor and a thrill," said Hirshberg. "This is an amazing company. One which routinely delivers epic experiences for our fans on a scale that no one else can.

"I have nothing but admiration for the incredible team I have had the privilege to lead. And I have nothing but appreciation for Bobby for giving me this transformational opportunity, and also for having the vision and conviction to champion a creative person for a leadership role on this scale."

Kotick added, "During Eric’s tenure we’ve had historic performance and great successes. He is an inspiring leader, and we will all miss his creativity and tenacity very much. He is leaving the team, the franchises and the business in a great place, and he goes with my full support and appreciation."

