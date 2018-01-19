Age of Empires: Definitive Edition Launches in February - News

/ 310 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft announced Age of Empires: Definitive Edition will launch worldwide on February 20 for $19.99 / £14.99.





Microsoft also announced it is opening up the multiplayer beta to more players starting January 29. You can sign up for the beta here.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles