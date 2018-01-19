Granblue Fantasy Project Re: Link Gets 7 Minute Gameplay Trailer

by William D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 329 Views

Cygames has released a seven minute long gameplay trailer for the upcoming action RPG Granblue Fantasy Project Re: Link.

View it below:


Granblue Fantasy Project Re: Link is in development for the PlayStation 4. 

6 Comments

Megiddo
Megiddo (3 hours ago)

This franchise is mega huge in Japan right now. I could easily see it being a system seller if it is done well.

Mystro-Sama
Mystro-Sama (2 hours ago)

When is it coming out though?

deskpro2k3
deskpro2k3 (4 hours ago)

looks fantastic

Azuren
Azuren (4 hours ago)

Looks great, and bonus: the female Protagonist is wearing real armor and not a metal bikini.

Errorist76
Errorist76 (51 minutes ago)

Since I’ve seen gameplay a while back, close to the top of my most anticipated list. Can’t go wrong with Platinum.

Heavenly_King
Heavenly_King (4 hours ago)

Looks nice, But I don't like much playing as a woman (in fact I kinda dislike it) so I gonna pass.

Hiku
Hiku (2 hours ago)

I am pretty sure you can play as any of the male characters as well. They're just showing off Katalina because she's popular.

Errorist76
Errorist76 (54 minutes ago)

I prefer to watch a woman‘s ass for dozens of hours, but hey...some prefer men ;P

