Granblue Fantasy Project Re: Link Gets 7 Minute Gameplay Trailer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 329 Views
Cygames has released a seven minute long gameplay trailer for the upcoming action RPG Granblue Fantasy Project Re: Link.
View it below:
Granblue Fantasy Project Re: Link is in development for the PlayStation 4.
This franchise is mega huge in Japan right now. I could easily see it being a system seller if it is done well.
When is it coming out though?
looks fantastic
Looks great, and bonus: the female Protagonist is wearing real armor and not a metal bikini.
Since I’ve seen gameplay a while back, close to the top of my most anticipated list. Can’t go wrong with Platinum.
Looks nice, But I don't like much playing as a woman (in fact I kinda dislike it) so I gonna pass.
I am pretty sure you can play as any of the male characters as well. They're just showing off Katalina because she's popular.
I prefer to watch a woman‘s ass for dozens of hours, but hey...some prefer men ;P
