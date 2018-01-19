Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Update 1.2.0 Out Now - News

Nintendo has released version 1.2.0 update for Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

Here are the patch notes:

Fixed an issue in which parts set to a specific Skill RAM failed to provide their intended effects.

Adjusted the Gormott regular quest “The Riddle on the Wall” to make it completable regardless of player progression in the main story.

Adjusted Finch’s Blade Quest “Birds of a Feather” to make it completable regardless of player progression in the main story.

Fixed an issue in Agate’s Blade Quest “Precious Yearnings” preventing quest progression.

Added functionality to allow players to receive the first round of quests and the second round of items associated with the Expansion Pass.

Voiced segments in menus can now be skipped with the A or B button.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is available now worldwide for the Nintendo Switch.

