Disc Jam Has Cross-Play Between Switch and PC

by, posted 1 hour ago

High Horse Entertainment announced Disc Jam will feature cross-platform play between the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC. The Switch version will also feature wireless multiplayer with up to three other Switch consoles.

The PlayStation 4 and Windows PC version will get an update alongside the release of the Switch version:

Joining the game’s roster of characters, South American volleyball player Lannie is set to make her mark on the arena as a perfect balance between power and agility. The update will also unleash two brand new modes, providing even more ways for competitive and solo players to jam. On the competitive side of things, say hello to Ranked Leagues and Seasons. Do you have what it takes to rise through the ranks of the Universal Federation of Disc and join the Elite? Soon enough, you’ll have your chance to prove it. Then, for players who prefer to fly solo, get ready to experience all the heated action of ranked leagues without the pressures of online play in a gauntlet that will test even the most seasoned Disc Jam veterans. More details on all the goodies coming in February’s update will be landing in the coming weeks.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

