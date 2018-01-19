Battlefield 1 Apocalypse Expansion Launches in February - News

Electronic Arts announced it will release the Battlefield 1 expansion - Apocalypse - in February for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Here is an overview of the expansion:

New Maps Conquer the Climactic Battles of the Great War. Fight to the end on the iconic, infamous battlefields of World War 1’s final days. Passchendaele – Once the quiet countryside of Belgium, now a nightmarish landscape of blood and mud. Claw your way across the devastated landscape and huddle for cover in dugouts and tattered ruins. Caporetto – Fight in mountain trenches near the Isonzo River as the Austro-Hungarians face off with the Italian army in an uphill climb. River Somme – The scenic wheat fields by the Somme river transform into hell on earth from devastating artillery barrages. Knights of the Skies. Outmaneuver flying foes in cataclysmic dogfights and take on a new game mode. Razor’s Edge – Engage in frantic dogfights among snowy peaks, as British and German aces fight for control on this intense map. London Calling – With your fellow knights of the sky, join the aerial clashes high above the British capital in the new Air Assault game mode.

New Melee Weapons – Desperate times call for desperate measures. Use melee weapons like a brutal meat cleaver or a handy prybar when the action gets close and personal.

– Desperate times call for desperate measures. Use melee weapons like a brutal meat cleaver or a handy prybar when the action gets close and personal. Six New Guns – Wield firearms like the Chauchat-Ribeyrolles SMG, and five other unique weapons.

– Wield firearms like the Chauchat-Ribeyrolles SMG, and five other unique weapons. New Gadgets – Dominate the opposition with gadgets like the AA Rocket Gun for the Assault Class. Assist airborne teammates and deliver serious damage to enemy aircraft.

– Dominate the opposition with gadgets like the AA Rocket Gun for the Assault Class. Assist airborne teammates and deliver serious damage to enemy aircraft. New Aircraft – Pilot two bombers on the Caporetto map: the Hansa Brandenburg GI and the Airco DH10.

– Pilot two bombers on the Caporetto map: the Hansa Brandenburg GI and the Airco DH10. New Air Assault Game Mode – A rush for ace aviators and sharp-shooting gunners. Air Assault takes to the skies, where planes collide in a fury of dogfights that could include a climactic face-off with Airships.

– A rush for ace aviators and sharp-shooting gunners. Air Assault takes to the skies, where planes collide in a fury of dogfights that could include a climactic face-off with Airships. New Stationary Weapon – Based on the tactics used during the Battle of Caporetto, smother your enemy in a cloud of poisonous gas with the all-new Livens Projector.

– Based on the tactics used during the Battle of Caporetto, smother your enemy in a cloud of poisonous gas with the all-new Livens Projector. New Assignments – Put your skills to the test in a set of challenges. Unlock new weapons with Weapon Assignments, and complete Service Assignments to be rewarded with Specializations.

– Put your skills to the test in a set of challenges. Unlock new weapons with Weapon Assignments, and complete Service Assignments to be rewarded with Specializations. New Specialization Type: Afflictions – For pro players keen to show their skill in any situation, Afflictions will hamper your soldier in various ways. Activate ”Mortal” to lose 500 score for each respawn, or challenge yourself with “Paranoia” and play with the Gas Mask on constantly.

– For pro players keen to show their skill in any situation, Afflictions will hamper your soldier in various ways. Activate ”Mortal” to lose 500 score for each respawn, or challenge yourself with “Paranoia” and play with the Gas Mask on constantly. New Unlocks – Give it your all on the battlefield and add new Dog Tags, Service Stars, Codex Entries, Medals, and Ribbons to your collection.

Battlefield 1 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.



