Life is Strange: Before the Storm Physical Edition Launches in March - News

/ 284 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Square Enix announced it will release a physical edition of Life is Strange: Before the Storm for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on March 6 in North America and March 9 in Europe.





Here is an overview of the each edition, pre-order bonuses and more:

Limited Edition ($39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99)

Complete season of Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Bonus episode “Farewell”

Physical art book

Soundtrack CD Daughter – “Flaws” Koda – “I Don’t” Daughter – “Glass” Ben Howard – “Black Flies” Daughter – “Youth” Lanterns on the Lake – “Through the Cellar Door” Daughter – “All I Wanted” Speedy Ortiz – “No Below” Daughter – “A Hole in the Earth” Broods – “Taking You There” Daughter – “Burn it Down” Wolf Alice – “Bros” Daughter – “No Care” Brody Dalle – “Don’t Mess With Me” Pretty Vicious – “Are You Ready for Me”

Digital Content Mixtape Mode – Design your own playlist from the Life is Strange licensed soundtrack and listen to it alongside a cinematic scene from the game Outfit Pack – Change up Chloe’s look with three new complete outfits. Includes Punk Doe, Hawt Dawg Man & Illuminati outfits Episode 1 from the first season of Life is Strange



Vinyl Edition ($69.99 / €69.99 / £59.99) – Square Enix Online Store Exclusive

All of the content from the limited edition

Vinyl set of the licensed soundtrack

Pre-Orders

Pre-Order to receive exclusive Chloe and Rachel figurines. Availability subject to demand. This offer may not be available in certain territories please check your local retailers for further information.

“Farewell” Bonus Episode

In this exclusive episode, players see the return of a young Max Caulfield. This episode welcomes the original voice actors Ashly Burch & Hannah Telle, resuming their roles as Chloe and Max. More details can be found in the recently released video entitled “Farewell – Behind the Scenes,” which can be viewed below.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles