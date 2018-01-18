The Evil Within II Discounted to $19.99 on Amazon Today Only - News

The Evil Within II has been discounted by 67 percent to $19.99 on Amazon today only as part of its Gold Box deals. The PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC versions of the game have been discounted.

The Evil Within II sold 211,418 units first week at retail in the west, according to our estimates for the week ending October 14.

