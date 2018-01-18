Switch Sold 1.5 Million Units in December 2017 in the US, 3DS Sold 750,000 Units - News

/ 1,417 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform in the US in December 2017, according to NPD, announced Nintendo. The Nintendo Switch sold 1.5 million units for the month and more than 4.8 million units in 2017 in the US

The Nintendo 3DS sold 750,000 units for the month. That is a 27 percent increase year-over-year.

There were several Switch titles in the top 10 best-selling games for the month. Super Mario Odyssey was at number three, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at number four and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at number nine.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles