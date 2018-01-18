Disgaea Remake, Liar Princess and the Blind Prince, Project Nightmare Announced - News

Nippon Ichi Software announced three new games during a presentation. The three titles are Disgaea Remake, Liar Princess and the Blind Prince and Project Nightmare.





Here is an overview of each game:

Disgaea Remake

A high-resolution version of the original Disgaea is currently in development and will launch in Japan this summer. Platforms were not announced.

Following the Disgaea remaster news, Nippon Ichi Software president Sohei Niikawa “mistakenly” opened a folder of photos he does not want viewers to see, and the text “Disgaea Next Work” and “xxx Remake Project” can be seen on screen, which may hint at future projects.

Liar Princess and the Blind Prince





Usotsuki Hime to Moumoku Ouji, or Liar Princess and the Blind Prince, is a project conceived by a female web designer and selected to become a game as part of a yearly contest held within Nippon Ichi Software. It is characterized by its hand-drawn picture book-style visuals, and tells a heartrending love story of the interactions between a monster that takes the form of a princess, and a blind prince. Platforms, genre, and release window were not announced.

Project Nightmare

Project Nightmare, which is still without an official title, is a horror adventure game that uses live-action video. Platforms and release window were not announced.

