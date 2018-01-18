Damascus Gear: Operation Osaka HD Edition Rated for PS4, PSV - News

Damascus Gear: Operation Osaka HD Edition has been rated for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita by the German USK.

Damascus Gear: Operation Osaka HD Edition is a localization version of the 2017 release Damascus Gear: Saikyo Exodus.

