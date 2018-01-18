Dead or Alive Xtreme: Venus Vacation Trailer Introduces Luna - News

DMM Games and Koei Tecmo have released a new character trailer for Dead or Alive Xtreme: Venus Vacation that introduces Luna.

View it below:





Dead or Alive Xtreme: Venus Vacation is now available for Windows PC in Japan.



