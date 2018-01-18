Dynasty Warriors 9 Info Details Exploration, 5 Character Action Trailers Released - News

Koei Tecmo has released new information on exploration in Dynasty Warriors 9, as well as five new character action trailers that features Yuan Shao, Deng Ai, Yueying, Zhu Ran, and Cao Xiu.



Read the exploration details below:

Exploration and Collection

Among the trees lining the pathways are watchtowers. If you find one, be sure to climb up it to gather information about the surrounding area.

By looking out at the surrounding area from the watchtower, information covering a wide area will become available, providing valuable information for missions and exploring.

In the forests, mountain ranges and waterfronts far from pathways are clusters of land where materials can be found. Rare items can be obtained, so discovering these clusters will assist in effectively advancing the crafting of weapons and items.

By setting box traps and leaving them for a certain amount of time, items such as tools can be obtained. There are three sizes of traps (large, medium and small) and bigger traps increase the chances of obtaining more valuable items.

At fishing holes located in cities, materials and coins can be obtained.

Wild animals such as wolves and bears can be hunted. Crafting arrows most effective against wild animals will aid in mastering the art of the hunt.

Hunting Points are earned from hunting, and rewards such as coins and gems can be obtained from the Dilettante according to the Hunting Points earned.

View the character action trailer below:

Dynasty Warriors 9 will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 8 in Japan, and for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in North America and Europe on February 13.

