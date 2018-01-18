D3 Publisher Announces Upcoming Switch Games - News

D3 Publisher has announced its upcoming Nintendo Switch lineup.

View the complete list below:

Tennis

Japanese Release Date / Price: January 25 / 800 yen

Note: Japanese release supports English and Japanese languages

A tennis game that can be picked up and played by anyone. Enjoy the game by yourself, or play against family and friends. With 8 characters and 6 courts available, feel the excitement that tennis brings. The game can be played not only with the Pro Controller, but also by swing the Joy-Con or touch the screen.

The Men of Yoshiwara: Kikuya

The Men of Yoshiwara: Kikuya is a popular romance game for women. At the end, to whom is it that you will be talking of love?

Escape Trick: 35 Fateful Enigmas

“The Father Who Vanished” & “Waking Up Imprisoned.” What connecting truth lies under the mysteries of both stories? Play and find out!

Billiard

A 3D pool billiards game that uses the Joy-Con’s brand new capabilities to make it feel like you’re holding a real cue. Includes the 3 most popular billiard games and one original game. 9 Ball, 8 Ball, Rotation, and Basic Game for a total of four game modes. Complete with the ability to play head to head on a single Nintendo Switch.

The Men of Yoshiwara: Ohgiya

The Men of Yoshiwara: Ohgiya is a popular romance game in Japan aimed at a female audience. Step into the pleasure district of Yoshiwara with the roles of male and female reversed and enjoy a heart-rending love story.

