Hearthstone Offers Top Champion Decks for Tavern Brawl - News

posted 6 hours ago

This week Blizzard has selected a variety of decks from previous champions of the game for its Tavern Brawl game mode in Hearthstone, to celebrate the world championships, currently taking place in Amsterdam.

Many of the decks in question are no longer playable in competitive play because of some major nerfing from Blizzard, so this is a prime opportunity to play them in their original state.

Source: [PCGamer]

