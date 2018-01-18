Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Series Tops 10 Million Units Sold - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 238 Views
Bandai Namco announced combined shipments and digital sales for the Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm series have surpassed 10 million units.
A digital sales for the series is being held on the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store until February 7 to celebrate the milestone.
Here is the list of games in the series:
- Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm (PS3) – 2009
- Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 (PS3, 360) – 2010
- Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Generations (PS3, 360) – 2011
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 (PS3, 360) – 2012
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst (PS3, 360) – 2013
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution (PS3, 360, PC) – 2014
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 2016
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 2017
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 2017
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 2017
