Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Series Tops 10 Million Units Sold - News

Bandai Namco announced combined shipments and digital sales for the Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm series have surpassed 10 million units.

A digital sales for the series is being held on the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store until February 7 to celebrate the milestone.

Here is the list of games in the series:

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm (PS3) – 2009

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 (PS3, 360) – 2010

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Generations (PS3, 360) – 2011

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 (PS3, 360) – 2012

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst (PS3, 360) – 2013

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution (PS3, 360, PC) – 2014

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 2016

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 2017

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 2017

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 2017

