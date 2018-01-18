Earth Defense Force 5 Tops 300,000 Units Sold - News

/ 219 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

D3 Publisher announced combined shipments and digital sales for Earth Defense Force 5 have surpassed 300,000 units in Japan.

Earth Defense Force 5 released for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on December 7, 2017.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles