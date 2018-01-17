Nintendo Labo Papercraft Toy-Con Kits Announced for Switch - News

Nintendo has announced Nintendo Labo for the Switch. It will be available starting April 20.

Nintendo Labo combines papercraft, toys and the Nintendo Switch. It comes in Toy-Con kits that is designed for "kids and kids-at-heart."

View the first look of Nintendo Labo below:

Here is an overview:

Nintendo Labo combines the magic of Nintendo Switch with the fun of DIY creations. Start with a piece of cardboard… Build a 13-key piano, a fishing pole, or even a motorbike. Add your Nintendo Switch console to power it up and hold a recital, catch a fish, or win a race. With Nintendo Labo, building is just as much fun as playing. Have fun discovering how it all works—you might even invent new ways to play with each Toy-Con creation. THAT’S Nintendo Labo. What will YOU create?

There are currently three kits being advertised:

Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit ($69.99) – April 20

Make, play, and discover with five different Toy-Con projects:

2 RC Cars – Insert the Left and Right Joy-Con into your newly built RC Car and control its movement using touch screen controls on the Nintendo Switch console. The HD Rumble feature in the Joy-Con controllers will cause vibrations that move the car in the direction you choose. Materials to construct two RC Cars are included.

– Insert the Left and Right Joy-Con into your newly built RC Car and control its movement using touch screen controls on the Nintendo Switch console. The HD Rumble feature in the Joy-Con controllers will cause vibrations that move the car in the direction you choose. Materials to construct two RC Cars are included. 1 Fishing Rod – Construct the Fishing Rod with an active, rotating reel that is attached by string to a cradle holding the Nintendo Switch console. Catch one of many exotic fish shown swimming on the Nintendo Switch screen by casting your Fishing Rod and unwinding the reel to lower the hook. Once you feel a vibration from the Joy-Con inserted in the reel, you must tug the Fishing Rod upward and crank the reel quickly to try and complete the catch!

– Construct the Fishing Rod with an active, rotating reel that is attached by string to a cradle holding the Nintendo Switch console. Catch one of many exotic fish shown swimming on the Nintendo Switch screen by casting your Fishing Rod and unwinding the reel to lower the hook. Once you feel a vibration from the Joy-Con inserted in the reel, you must tug the Fishing Rod upward and crank the reel quickly to try and complete the catch! 1 House – By inserting various assembled blocks into openings in the sides and bottom of the House, you can interact with, play games with and feed a cute creature on the front-facing Nintendo Switch screen. Each differently shaped block is detected by the IR Motion Camera on the Right Joy-Con inserted on top of the House.

– By inserting various assembled blocks into openings in the sides and bottom of the House, you can interact with, play games with and feed a cute creature on the front-facing Nintendo Switch screen. Each differently shaped block is detected by the IR Motion Camera on the Right Joy-Con inserted on top of the House. 1 Motorbike – Insert each Joy-Con into an assembled set of handlebars to drive a motorbike on the Nintendo Switch screen. Pressing the ignition button starts the engine, while twisting the right handle activates the throttle. Leaning your body or turning the handlebars left and right controls the motorbike.

– Insert each Joy-Con into an assembled set of handlebars to drive a motorbike on the Nintendo Switch screen. Pressing the ignition button starts the engine, while twisting the right handle activates the throttle. Leaning your body or turning the handlebars left and right controls the motorbike. 1 Piano – After assembling a beautifully crafted 13-key piano and inserting the Nintendo Switch console and Joy-Con, you can experiment with your own musical creations by pressing different keys. You can even insert different assembled knobs to create new sound effects and tones!

Includes:

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit software

Cardboard sheet x 28 (includes extra sheet for customization)

Reflective sticker sheet x 3

Sponge sheet x 3

String (orange) x 1

String (blue) x 1

Eyelet set (gray) x 1

Eyelet set (blue) x 1

Rubber band (large) x 2 + spares

Rubber band (small) x 6 + spares

Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit ($79.99) – April 20

Create a wearable Robot suit, and insert the Left and Right Joy-Con into the designated slots on the backpack and visor to assume control of the robot, which is shown on the TV when the Nintendo Switch console is docked. Enjoy a variety of fun game-play experiences, including Robot mode, in which you can destroy in-game buildings and UFOs.

Includes:

Nintendo Labo Robot Kit software

Cardboard sheet x 19

Cardstock sheets x 4

Reflective sticker sheet x 1

Orange string x 2

Blue string x 2

Gray canvas straps (large) x 1

Gray canvas straps (medium) x 1

Gray canvas straps (small) x 2

Eyelet set (gray) x 10

Eyelet set (orange) x 2

Customization Set ($9.99) – April 20

Customize your Nintendo Labo creations with this handy set of materials.

Includes:

Stencil sheets x 2

Sticker sheets x 2

Tape rolls x 2

