Minecraft Boss Matt Booty Promoted to Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Studios - News

/ 501 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Matt Booty has been promoted by Microsoft to corporate vice president of Microsoft Studios. He is now one of the top video game executives at Microsoft and will now report to head of Xbox Phil Spencer.

Phil Spencer was recently promoted to executive vice president and oversees all of Microsoft's games, game hardware and game platform strategy.





"I wanted to make sure we had the right organization in place to deliver on our content goals," said Phil Spencer. "With that, I made the decision that I wanted to anoint a leader of our Microsoft Studios organization, which if you’ve tracked it, I’ve had the leaders of our individual franchises reporting to me for the last three and a half years.

"That’s been great in driving our all-up strategy and getting us to the point where Satya was willing and eager to make the investment in gaming that he’s made, but it’s also become very clear to me that we’re going to invest more in content, which we are doing, and that a unified studios leadership organization was going to be critical to our long-term success. I’ve asked Matt Booty to step up into the role of leading Microsoft Studios."

Booty was previously the head of the global teams for developing Minecraft.

He will now oversee 343 Industries, The Coalition, Mojang, Rare, Turn 10 Studios, and Global Publishing, as well as being in charge of expanding those operations. Microsoft is looking to devote more resources to its gaming business.





"It goes without saying, but this is an incredible privilege and honor, to step into this role," said Booty. “I really look at it first and foremost as an opportunity to serve and provide a leadership layer to the studio heads, so they can focus even more on making great games. I’ve worked as a peer with Bonnie and Shannon and Rod and Craig, and obviously very closely with Helen as the No. 2 person on the Minecraft franchise in Redmond.

"It’s a group I have a huge amount of respect for. It’s a world-class group of leaders and a world-class collection of studios. It’s a privilege to get in and help provide a layer of unification and collaboration across the studios, as we go forward helping drive the initiatives Phil talked about, getting behind the company’s vision for gaming."

Thanks VentureBeat.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles