Musynx Launches for the Switch This Spring in North America - News

/ 250 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

PM Studios and Actti announced Musynx will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America this spring. A release in Europe is also planned.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Originally developed and published as a mobile app, Musynx has received overwhelmingly positive reviews and fan feedback from all over the world. PM Studios is now stepping in to help for this Nintendo Switch version to give it an all-new look from the inside out. The game will feature over 50 musical selections at release! Those who played Musynx on mobile are sure to have a familiar, yet totally fresh, experience when it releases on Nintendo Switch in 2018!

Key Features:

Switch up the Music! – Rock out to over 50 tracks on Nintendo Switch, featuring genres like pop, rock, trance, R&B, classical, and more!

– Rock out to over 50 tracks on Nintendo Switch, featuring genres like pop, rock, trance, R&B, classical, and more! Test Your Rhythm! – Simple yet challenging gameplay will put your rhythm to the ultimate test!

– Simple yet challenging gameplay will put your rhythm to the ultimate test! Become the Melody Maestro! – Each button press plays part of the song –tapping to the rhythm is the key to a complete musical experience!

– Each button press plays part of the song –tapping to the rhythm is the key to a complete musical experience! How Do You Like Your Music? – Easy, Hard, and even “Inferno”–you have full control over how you want to play!

– Easy, Hard, and even “Inferno”–you have full control over how you want to play! Pump Up the Artwork! – Each track has a unique artistic presentation to get you amped up along with the music!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles