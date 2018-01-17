Super Mario Odyssey Tops an Estimated 4 Million Units Sold Worldwide at Retail in 5 Weeks - Sales

The 3D platform-adventure game from publisher and developer Nintendo - Super Mario Odyssey - has reached a new sales milestone, according to our estimates. The game has surpassed four million units sold worldwide at retail. The figure can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending November 25, 2017.

Super Mario Odyssey sold 675,645 units for the week ending to bring lifetime sales to 4,316,262 units. It took the game just five weeks to reach the milestone.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game had sold best in the US with 1,746,713 units sold (40%), compared to 1,256,572 units sold in Europe (29%) and 856,117 units in Japan (20%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game had sold an estimated 192,406 units in the UK, 272,593 units in Germany, and 322,820 units in France.

Super Mario Odyssey released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on October 27.

