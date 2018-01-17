PS4 vs 3DS – VGChartz Gap Charts – November 2017 Update - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

PlayStation 4 Vs. Nintendo 3DS:

Gap change in latest month: 2,769,982 – PS4

Gap change over last 12 months: 14,239,858 – PS4

Total Lead: 782,314 – PS4

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 69,661,004

Nintendo 3DS Total Sales: 68,878,690

During November 2017 the PlayStation 4 has surpassed the 3DS. The PS4 outsold the 3DS by 2.77 million units in the last month and by 14.24 million units in the last 12 months. The PS4 currently leads by 0.78 million units.

The PlayStation 4 has sold 69.66 million units, while the Nintendo 3DS has sold 68.88 million units.

