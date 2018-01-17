PS4 Sales Surpass 6 Million Units in Japan - News

The PlayStation 4 has reached a new sales milestone in Japan, according to Media Create figures. The console has now sold more than six million units in the land of the rising sun.

The PlayStation 4 sold 43,808 units for the week ending January 14 to bring its lifetime sales to 6,027,894 units.

