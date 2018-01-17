FoxNext Games Acquires Cold Iron Studios to Develop Alien Online Shooter - News

/ 188 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

20th Century Fox game division FoxNext Games has acquired video game developer Cold Iron Studios that is developing an online shooter set in the Alien franchise.

Cold Iron Studios was founded in 2015 by former Cryptic Studios developers.





"Cold Iron Studios has amazing design, craftsmanship and development talent that we are excited to welcome at FoxNext Games as we pursue our goal to build a multi-platform, multi-genre portfolio of great games," said Aaron Loeb, president of studios at FoxNext Games.

"I am a personal fan of Cold Iron’s previous work and all of us at FoxNext Games are thrilled to be working with them as they create an action-packed persistent world, steeped in the mysteries of this beloved Alien universe."

Cold Iron Studios CEO Craig ZZinkievich added, "We believe in FoxNext’s vision and we are thrilled about the opportunity to explore an amazing and rich universe. Our background in building online worlds and taking established franchises to the next level in interactive entertainment is a precise fit with our product roadmap ahead; we can’t wait to share more information soon."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles