Shinobi Refle: Senran Kagura Tops 50,000 Units Sold - News

Shinobi Refle: Senran Kagura producer Kenichiro Takaki announced the game has sold more than 50,000 units.

"50,000 people have already slid their hands on Asuka and Yumi in Shinobi Refle: Senran Kagura," said Takaki.





Shinobi Refle: Senran Kagura is currently available for the Nintendo Switch in Japan.

