Civilization VI: Rise and Fall Video Explains the Features in the Expansion - News

2K and Firaxis have released a new trailer for Civilization VI: Rise and Fall that explains all the new features in the upcoming expansion.

Civilization VI: Rise and Fall will launch for Windows PC on February 8.

