Ambition of the Slimes Gets Switch Launch Trailer - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Flyhigh Works has released the launch trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of Ambition of the Slimes.

View it below:

Ambition of the Slimes is currently available for the Nintendo 3DS, iOS and Android. It will launch for the Switch tomorrow, January 18.

