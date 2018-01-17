Fortnite Surpasses 40 Million Players, Battle Royale Map Update Coming Soon - News

Fortnite to be a huge success for Epic Games. The game has surpassed 40 million players. The game has also surpassed two million concurrent players.

A map update to the Battle Royale mode is coming soon.





Fortnite is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

