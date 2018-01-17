Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory Story Trailer Released - News

Bandai Namco has released the story trailer for Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory.

View it below:

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory is currently available in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. It will launch in North America and Europe on January 19.

