Far Cry 2 and More Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility - News

/ 272 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft has added three to the long list of Xbox 360 games that are playable on the Xbox One through Backward Compatibility.

Sniper Elite V2, Far Cry 2 and Driver San Francisco (available on disc or digitally if previously purchased) are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNrLoTQ pic.twitter.com/TEuMUtcyNk — Larry HrybðŸŽ®ðŸŽ™ðŸ“º (@majornelson) January 16, 2018

The four games are Sniper Elite V2, Far Cry 2 and Driver San Francisco.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles